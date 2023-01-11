Malda (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): Locals created a ruckus after a rat and a lizard were found in a mid-day meal in a school in Malda.

"The case of dead lizard and rat found in mid-day meal has come to our notice. Strict action is taken against those who are responsible for it," said Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania.

A local said that the quality of the mid-deal meal is terrible and the students have been complaining about it for quite some time.

"The quality of the mid-day meal provided in the school is terrible. Students have been complaining about it for a long time. Today we have caught them red-handed," said Afsar, a local.

Earlier on January 6, the West Bengal government decided to serve chicken and seasonal fruits in mid-day meals for four months starting January and allotted Rs 371 crore for introducing the same.

According to an official notification, chicken and seasonal fruits will be served weekly once for four months for additional nutrition under PM POSHAN.

Notably, in the new scheme, an amount of Rs 20 will be spent per week on providing additional nutrition to every student, and the process will continue for 16 weeks.

Currently, students are provided with rice, pulses, vegetables, soybean and eggs in schools as part of mid-day meals.

The additional items will be served from January 23 to April 23 in every block on different days of the week. (ANI)

