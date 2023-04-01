Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) The NIA arrested two persons in connection with the seizure of a huge quantity of explosives in West Bengal in July last year, an official said on Saturday.

One of those arrested was working as a data entry operator at the state Education Department's headquarters Bikash Bhaban. He was arrested from Rajarhat near Kolkata. The other person was arrested from Raniganj in Paschim Bardhaman district, he said.

The father of the accused who was arrested from Rajarhat has a licensed business of explosives. He used to steal explosives from there and supply them outside, the official said.

The NIA arrested the duo on the basis of information provided by a man arrested from Birbhum's Mohammadbazar in January, he said.

The West Bengal STF seized a huge quantity of explosives, including 81,000 detonators and ammonium nitrate, from a goods vehicle in Birbhum in July last year. The NIA took over the investigation in September.

