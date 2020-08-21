Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 21 (ANI): West Bengal on Friday observed the bi-weekly lockdown to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced two days of lockdown this week.

Several districts including Birbhum and Siliguri wore a deserted look as netizens remained indoors and public transport and other vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, were off the roads.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 29 Lakh Mark With 68,898 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 54,849.

Police personnel kept a strict vigil on major intersections to prevent people from venturing out without any valid reason.

The complete lockdown for August 21 and 22 was announced on August 12. As per the order, the next two days of lockdown will be observed on August 27 and 28.

Also Read | Ravi Shankar Prasad Lauds PM Narendra Modi for Allowing Private Participation in India’s Space Sector.

West Bengal has recorded 27,696 active COVID-19 cases, 98,789 recoveries and 2,634 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)