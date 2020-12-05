Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal in-charge, Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed Trinamool Congress and West Bengal police after crude bombs were allegedly hurled at a BJP rally in the state's Pashchim Bardhaman district on Saturday, injuring a few of party workers in the state.

"We will hold protests in entire West Bengal. Police are in cahoots with criminals as they were aware of BJP rally in Asansol. It can only happen in Bengal that goons can hurl bombs and fire bullets in presence of state police," Vijayvargiya told reporters here.

The BJP leader alleged that the police failed to take action against the miscreants despite seeing that bombs were hurled at people at a rally in Asansol.

"TMC goons fired and hurled bombs injuring five to seven people. We are on our way to the hospital now. Despite asking police for help no steps have been taken," said BJP leader Lakhan Ghorui.

The incident took place at Jamgram area of Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district. (ANI)

