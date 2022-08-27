Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) West Bengal reported 283 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 21,06,302, as per the health department.

The positivity rate was at 2.94 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 9,633 samples, it said.

Three more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 21,457, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 346 people have recovered, taking total recoveries to 20,81,811.

