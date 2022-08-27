Mumbai, August 27: Lakhs of government employees are eagerly awaiting to get the good news about the dearness allowance hike. While various state governments have increased the DA hike for state employees, the Central government employees are yet to receive their DA hike. According to reports, the Centre is likely to announce the DA hike by the first week of September.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same. Besides, the government has also made it clear that there would be no 8th Pay Commission. In early August, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance told the Lok Sabha that the Centre did not receive any proposal to constitute the 8th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Want Tax Relief on Salary Arrears? Here’s How Central Govt Employees Can File Form 10E Online.

As per the norm, the Centre increases the DA hike of government employees every six months. The first DA hike is given in January while the second increase in DA is given in July. The last time the Centre increased the DA hike by 3 percent was in March 2022. After this, the dearness allowance was increased from 31 percent to 34 percent. At present, central government employees are receiving a DA of 34 percent.

According to various media reports, the Central government employees are likely to receive a DA hike of 4 percent. If the cabinet approves a 4 percent DA hike then the Dearness Allowance of Central government employees will be increased from 34 percent to 38 percent. It must also be noted that if the DA is hiked by 4 percent then the salary of government employees will also increase. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Hiked by 4 Percent? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Photo of Fake Order.

As per the calculation, if the basic salary of a government employee is Rs 18,000 then their present DA is Rs 6,120 as per the 34 percent hike. However, if the DA is increased from 34 percent to 38 percent then the dearness allowance will be Rs 6,840. The DA hike of 4 percent is most likely to benefit around 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).