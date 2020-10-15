Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,09,417 on Thursday with its highest single-day spike of 3,720 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 5,870 after 62 more people succumbed to the virus, it said.

At least 3,179 people recovered from the disease since Wednesday, bettering the discharge rate to 87.77 per cent.

West Bengal now has 31,984 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 42,653 samples have been tested, the bulletin added.

