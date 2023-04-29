Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a suspected terrorist of the Al-Qaeda outfit from Howrah, officials said on Saturday.

"Today one male person aged 40 years named Nannu Mia of Dinhata, Coochbihar has been arrested by West Bengal STF from Howrah in connection with an ongoing case," the official said.

"Nannu Mia was arrested in connection with an investigation of the Shashan Police Station case. The case is currently being investigated by the West Bengal STF under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)," the official added.

Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

