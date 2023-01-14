North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 14 (ANI): A BJP Mandal President was slapped by a local Trinamool Congress leader in front of West Bengal Food Minister Rathin Ghosh on Saturday while the minister was speaking with the villagers and hearing their grievances.

The BJP leader named Sagar Biswas had come as a common villager to express his grievances to the minister when he was slapped by local Trinamool leader Shivam Roy present at the spot.

The incident happened on Saturday when Rathin Ghosh visited the Nandadulal temple area located in Barasat city of North 24 Parganas district for the newly launched state government's scheme 'Didir Doot'.

The minister had gone to Sari Pona village of Ichapur under Nilgunj Panchayat area to engage with the people.

After offering puja in the local temple, the minister sat on the temple floor and was speaking to villagers who had come to him with their grievances like lack of drainage system, roads and drinking water.

Ghosh has expressed regret over the incident and claimed that the incident didn't happen in front of him and he learnt about it later.

The victim and the villagers claimed that they have already approached the panchayat and even the Block Development officer (BDO) with their demands but nothing was done. So, they directly approached the minister with their complaint. (ANI)

