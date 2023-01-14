Cuttack, January 14: At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured, four of them seriously, in a stampede in Odisha's Cuttack district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said.

Badamba-Narsinghpur MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra confirmed that one woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the incident, while four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city. Odisha: Stampede During Makar Sankranti Mela on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge in Cuttack; Two Feared Dead, Several Injured (See Pic and Video).

Visuals From Mela:

#Update: Two feared dead in stampede on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T Bridge in Athagarh, which connects Singhanath shrine located in the middle of the #Mahanadi river. Devotees in large number congregated at the shrine during the #MakarMela. #Cuttack #Odisha https://t.co/DXS8Jl65dH — Argus News (@ArgusNews_in) January 14, 2023

Mishra said other injured persons were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) in Badamba. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. ''The injured people will get free treatment and I wish their speedy recovery,'' Patnaik said in a statement.

Watch Video:

The surging crowd on the T-Bridge that connects to Singhanath shrine near Badamba before the stampede unfolded@NewIndianXpress @Siba_TNIE pic.twitter.com/P2PEyd0m0B — TNIE Odisha (@XpressOdisha) January 14, 2023

Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said the incident took place due to a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath. Andhra Pradesh Stampede: Three Women Killed, Several Injured at Chandrababu Naidu's Public Meeting in Guntur.

The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts had come to the temple in large numbers, the sub-collector said.