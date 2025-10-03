Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], October 3 (ANI): West Bengal's Birbhum district witnessed rain on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very Heavy rain (07-20 cm) at one or two places over the district.

Due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Odisha and West Bengal.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for several districts in West Bengal till October 6. Several parts of Bengal witnessed rain on Thursday.

As per the IMD, heavy to very heavy rain (07-20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts of South Bengal, while heavy downpour (07-11 cm) will take place at one or two places over Kolkata and Howrah till Friday morning.

According to the IMD, all parts of Odisha have received heavy rain since Wednesday, especially the coastal and southern regions of the state.

Meanwhile, the Dhauladhar mountains received mild snowfall and rain in the lower regions of the Kangra valley in Himachal Pradesh last night.

After the change in the climatic conditions, the temperature took a dip near Dharamshala. The weather has begun to change, and soon winter will start in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. The minimum temperature in the Dharamshala region has touched 14-15 degrees Celsius today.

The Kangra district was recently impacted by severe rainfall between June 20 and September 15, 2025, claiming the lives of 55 individuals, according to the Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.

According to DC Bairwa, the total estimated loss recorded during this period stands at Rs. 60,310.225 lakh (Rs. 603 crore). In addition to human casualties, 215 livestock deaths were reported. Structural damage includes the complete destruction of 180 kutcha (mud) houses and 27 pucca (concrete) houses, while 1,076 kutcha and 126 pucca houses suffered partial damage.

The rainfall caused widespread damage to other infrastructure, including 1,388 cowsheds, 74 labour sheds, kitchens, bathrooms, and 33 shops during the time period.

Department-wise losses were substantial, with the Public Works Department (PWD) reporting the highest damage at Rs. 29,808 lakh. The Irrigation and Drinking Water Department faced losses of Rs. 26,315 lakh, while the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board incurred damages worth Rs. 627 lakh. The Rural Development Department reported losses of Rs. 1,126 lakh, the Health Department Rs. 280 lakh, Agriculture Rs. 188.83 lakh, and Horticulture Rs. 2.91 lakh. (ANI)

