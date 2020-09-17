Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) West Bengal reported 60 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 4,183, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state also registered 3,197 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the tally to 2,15,580, it said.

Since Wednesday, 2,948 people recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 86.77 per cent, the bulletin said, adding, the number of active cases now stands at 24,336.

In the last 24 hours, 45,536 samples have been tested in West Bengal.

