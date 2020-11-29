New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Western Railway on Sunday changed the route of few trains after the rail movement was affected due to farmers' movement in Punjab.

"Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, train movement has been affected and hence, few trains have been diverted and certain trains have been short terminated and accordingly short originated," said chief public relation officer (PRO) of Western Railways.

Also Read | Oxford Vaccine: SII Responds to Chennai Man’s Rs 5 Crore Compensation Notice, Says No Relation of His Medical Condition With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.

Western Railway in a tweet said that Bandra Terminus to Amritsar, Train No.02925 will be short terminated at Chandigarh on November 29 and November 30, and consequently, Amritsar to Bandra Terminus, Train No. 02926 will short-originate from Chandigarh on November 1 and November 2.

"Train 02903 between Mumbai Central and Amritsar Junction, dated November 28 will be diverted via Beas Junction-Tarn Taran Junction-Amritsar Junction instead of Beas Junction -JANDIALA- Amritsar Junction. Inconvenience Regretted," tweeted Western Railways. (ANI)

Also Read | Trains to Punjab Diverted, Short-Terminated in View of Farmers’ Protest, Says Western Railway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)