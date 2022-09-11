Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Following are prominent stories from the western region at 5 PM.

BOM5 MH-ELGAR-ACTIVISTS-MEDICAL TREATMENT Elgar case: Arrested activists being systematically denied medical treatment, claim family members

Mumbai: The family members of activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case claimed they were "systematically" denied medical treatment and the condition of activist Vernon Gonsalves was yet another act of "criminal negligence" of prison authorities.

BOM16 GJ-PACS-COOPERATIVES-SHAH Model bylaws ready to make PACS multi-purpose: Union minister Amit Shah

Amreli: The Centre plans to make primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) "multi-purpose" and model bylaws for the same are ready, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

BOM19 GJ-FACTORY-LD FIRE Gujarat: 4 workers killed, 20 injured in Surat chemical factory fire

Surat: Four workers were killed and 20 others injured after a fire broke out in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Surat city, officials said on Sunday.

BOM17 DEF-NAVY-FRIGATE Indian Navy launches stealth frigate 'Taragiri'

Mumbai: 'Taragiri', the third stealth frigate of the Indian Navy's Project 17A, was launched in Mumbai on Sunday, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) said.

BOM15 MH-SENA-CLASH Workers of rival Sena factions clash in Mumbai; FIRs against both sides, 5 held

Mumbai: Workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp clashed with each other here in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

BOM14 MH-CHILDREN-LABOURERS Maha: Tribals struggling for survival give kids to goatherds to work as labourers in lieu of money; 8 rescued

Mumbai: Members of a tribal community in Nashik facing livelihood crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic "handed over" their children to goatherds for up to Rs 10,000 a year to work as labourers, police said on Sunday.

BOM8 MP-SERIAL KILLER-JAIL-BOOKS MP ‘serial killer' held in 2018 seeks to turn new page, takes to reading religious books in jail

Bhopal: Adesh Khamra, a tailor from a small Madhya Pradesh town, is no ordinary offender - he is accused of killing more than 30 people – but the 52-year-old is now seeking to turn a new leaf in his life by taking refuge in religious and motivational books in jail.

BOM6 MH-FILM INDUSTRY-FOREIGNERS Indian film crew losing jobs to foreigners? Bollywood unions claim violation of visa norms and inaction by Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Is the growing trend of hiring foreigners as artists, technicians etc taking away jobs of their Indian counterparts in the film industry? Well, film union leaders say the threat is real.

BES8 MH-MODI-PRAISE-MINISTER Modi soul of India, is undefeatable, says Maha minister Suresh Khade

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Suresh Khade has claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the "soul of the country" who resided in the hearts of the people and was "undefeatable". PTI

