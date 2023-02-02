New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Publishing house Westland Books has announced partnership with Literary Activism, the publishing imprint of the Centre for the Creative and the Critical at Ashoka University.

The collaborative imprint, which aims to focus on literature in English and translation from other languages, will bring out at most three books in a year, informed the publishing house.

"I am excited about this partnership because it has the potential to bring together the finest writing by established writers as well as experimental narratives in multiple genres. Our hope is that the Literary Activism/Westland imprint will gradually build into an exceptional range of books for readers who want to read beyond the mainstream," Karthika VK, publisher of Westland Books said in a statement.

Amit Chaudhuri, the series editor of the imprint, also echoed the sentiments of Karthika and said Literary Activism is meant to carry forward new ambitions in the realm of publishing.

"We intend to publish no more than three books a year, but, with those books, hope to alert readers to an alternative to what is usually available, and also to remind them that alternatives are possible," explained Chaudhuri, professor of creative writing and director of Centre for the 'Creative and the Critical'.

Notably, acclaimed poet-literary critic Arvind Krishna Mehrotra's new book of poems, "Book of Rahim", will be the first book to be published under this collaboration.

The poetry collection, Mehrotra's first book of new poetry in the last 25 years, involve him inhabiting the voice and time of an ageing Ghalib; his revisiting Abd al-Rahim Khan-i-Khanan (1556–1627), a Baharlu Turk -- an important figure in the Mughal nobility during the reigns of Akbar and Jehangir -- and his discovery of objects and letters from his family home in Lahore.

It is scheduled to release in April.

