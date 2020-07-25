Jaipur, July 25: The protests and sloganeering by the Congress government at Raj Bhawan here mark a "new low in the history of Rajasthan politics", said BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Saturday. He added that while the people of the state are suffering, the ruling party MLAs have been enjoying in five-star hotels. Also Read | Lockdown In Effect In Bengaluru From 9 PM Today Till 5 AM On July 27: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

"What Congress government did at Governor's house was a low-point in Rajasthan politics. There is no governance, those in power are lodged at a five-star hotel since weeks. People are suffering due to various issues," Rathore told ANI here. The BJP MP refuted allegations that his party was behind the attempts to topple the incumbent government in the state. "It is the internal feud of the Congress because of which they are on the brink of collapse in Rajasthan," he said. Also Read | MTS Management Group Celebrates Ten Years of Success in the Music Business.

The language used by Congress leaders in the recent days, Rathore said, revealed their frustration. BJP had met the Governor to urge him to take cognizance of the matter, he further said.

A BJP delegation led by state party president Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria had met Governor Kalraj Mishra, at Raj Bhawan over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The BJP had also submitted a memorandum to the Governor stating that the inner turmoil in Congress has led to mayhem in Rajasthan, and also blamed the statements issued by Chief Minister Gehlot over the course of the past two days as a reason behind it.

Gehlot's threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan, along with suggesting that they would be unable to ensure security is a violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in the memorandum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)