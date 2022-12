Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): After Rahul Gandhi said that China and Pakistan are together now and in case of war India will have to fight both, defence expert Anil Gaur on Sunday said that what the Congress leader said is not new and the Army is prepared for any situation.

"In military parley, we are already aware of the threat from China and Pakistan. Even during the Kargil operations, there was always a danger that China would intervene in some way or the other. But it did not. Now although there is a danger that we may have to fight two-and-a-half-front war, the Indian Army is preparing for it so there is nothing new in what he (Rahul Gandhi) is saying. He is just trying to invoke passions among people that something is going to happen at the borders. Whatever is going to happen, the Army is capable of taking care of."

"What Rahul Gandhi should say is talk against China and Pakistan which he never does. I have yet to see such statements from such parties and Rahul Gandhi in particualr against China, criticising China for the way they have come into Ladakh, or Arunachal Pradesh or the recent Tawang incident. Or against Pakistan, who have been sending terrorists across," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that China and Pakistan are preparing together and if there is a war, then it will be against both countries.

In a YouTube video on Rahul Gandhi's channel, while interacting with Armed Forces veterans during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress MP said, "China and Pakistan have come together, if there will be any war then it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country. India is now extremely vulnerable. I don't just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you."

The Congress leader explained, "Earlier we had two enemies China and Pakistan and our policy was to keep them separate. First, it was said that two-front war should not happen then people say there is two-and-a-half-front war going on, that is, Pakistan, China and terrorism. Today there is one front that is China and Pakistan which are together. If the war happens it will happen with both. They are working together not only militarily but also economically."

Criticising the Central government over its policies, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our economic system has slowed down after 2014. In our country there is disturbance, fights, confusion and hatred. Our mindset is still that of two-and a-half-front war. Our mindset is not of joint operability and of cyber warfare. India is now extremely vulnerable. China and Pakistan are both preparing a surprise for us, which is why I keep repeating that the government cannot keep quiet. What happened at the border the government should tell people of the country. What action we have to take we have to start today. Actually, we had to act five years ago but we did not do it. If we don't act fast, then there will be a big loss. I am extremely concerned with what is happening at the border in Arunachal and Ladakh," he added.

On December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

Giving a statement in the Rajya Sabha, the Defence Minister assured the Upper House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

Singh also displayed confidence that "this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in the brave effort."

Explaining the incident, the minister said: "I would like to brief this august House about an incident on our border in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022."

"On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh.

He further said "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", and clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side".

"Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said.

As a follow-up of the incident, the Defence Minister further said, the local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms".

"The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Singh said.

The Minister also assured the House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

