Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): Ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Murshidabad, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya asked what would the Chief Minister do now by visiting the violence hit region.

He said that there is a breakdown of constitutional machinery in West Bengal and the custodians of the constitution should intervene.

Samik Bhattacharya said, "There is a breakdown of constitutional machinery in West Bengal and the custodians of the constitution should intervene and they should think what is going to happen. BJP believes that through democratic process West Bengal will get rid of TMC. What will Mamata Banerjee do now in Murshidabad. When Firhad Hakim spoke about conversion, Mamata Banerjee was silent. Because of Mamata Banerjee, Murshidabad is facing the violence. Why has radicalisation increased? How has sleeper cells increased in Bengal? How did Pakistani citizens enter Bengal?"

He further said that as far as BJP is concerned, the party is not in favour of implementing Article 356.

"It is the demand of people of West Bengal that somehow this government should fall. The wife of the deceased in aftermath of Murshidabad violence came to Kolkata for Court proceeding but the police caused havoc in the house she was staying and broke the doors. In which state are we living?" he added.

Earlier West Bengal Agriculture Minister Shobandeb Chatterjee said the Chief Minister was unable to go to the place because of the unrest.

Speaking to the reporters, Chatterjee said, "Our leader, Mamata Banerjee, has been saying this since day one that it has been very difficult for leaders to go to that area. Let the police do their job...There is peace there now, let them live in peace...What needs to be done is being done...she is going to tell everyone how they can live together."

Earlier in April, Murishdabad witnessed massive violence on April 11, during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The protest had turned violent and resulted in two deaths, several injuries and property damage. Thousands of people had fled their homes in search of safety.Earlier on April 26, BJP MP Tarun Chugh had accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of giving "shelter to rioters" following the violence in Murshidabad, and claimed that the silence proved complicity.

"The West Bengal government's silence on the premeditated and planned attack on Hindus in Murshidabad is proof that Mamata Banerjee's government has given shelter to the rioters," Chugh told ANI.

Stepping up his attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister, Chugh said that Bengal has been "ruined and disgraced" under Banerjee's leadership due to "atrocities on Hindus.""Mamata Banerjee has ruined and disgraced Bengal with her atrocities and misrule... This (Murshidabad violence) is a blot on humanity. Her politics of appeasement have given a free hand to criminals in the state," he added.

Chugh's comments come after the National Commission for Women expressed deep concern over the recent "communal violence" in Murshidabad and Malda districts, where women and girls were "subjected to unspeakable acts of sexual violence, physical assault, and rape threats." (ANI)

