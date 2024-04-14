Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], April 14 (ANI): The local residents consider the main issues in the Andaman and Nicobar Lok Sabha constituency to be roads, water, electricity, and transportation facilities. To address these issues, they have to choose between the candidates Bishnu Pada Ray of the BJP and Kuldeep Rai Sharma of the Congress and others.

Congress leader Kuldeep Rai Sharma is the current MP in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In the 2019 general election, Kuldeep Rai Sharma emerged victorious over Vishal Jolly of the BJP.

Also Read | Stones Hurled at Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan: Day After Attack on Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Similar Attempts Made on TDP Chief in Vizag, Jana Sena Party Supremo in Guntur (Watch Video).

The 2024 general election in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be held on 19 April to elect the sole member of Lok Sabha from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Mohammed Habib, a long-time resident, sheds light on the challenges faced by the community, stating, "I have been living here since childhood. The problem of water and electricity are persistent in the area. Power breakdowns last for 2-3 hours."

Also Read | Ghaziabad: Charred Body of Elderly Woman Found From House in Panchsheel Colony, Police Suspect Son's Role in Murder.

Echoing similar sentiments, Satyanarayana emphasizes the need for continued development efforts while acknowledging existing improvements, remarking, "We face a little bit of a problem with water and electricity in the area, although there has been development. Work has been done for five years, it will be okay if we give them more five years for development."

Raising concern over transportation in the area, a local resident expressed, "Along with water and electricity, we face issue of transportation. We are small businessman, can't keep our things in a private ship. Earlier, at least two to three ships used to go to Kolkata yearly. We can't afford flights, that is why our business is not growing."

The frustration of unemployment and unfulfilled promises resonates among some residents, as one said, "I haven't got employment up till now. The electricity keeps going out from time to time. I want work to be done for water and electricity. As long as we have been living here since 6-7 years, the condition is the same."

"People don't have voter ID cards, the condition of roads is not good. There are no facilities for us," a local resident said.

During a recent visit to Andaman, BJP President JP Nadda highlighted the developmental achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two terms in office. Nadda emphasized that what has been achieved so far is just a glimpse of what's to come. He mentioned that PM Modi has constructed 4 crore solid houses, including 4,000 in Andaman, and has provided 12 crore toilets to uphold the dignity of women. He also pointed out the construction of 22,000 toilets in the area.

"PM Narendra Modi has made 4 crores pucca houses in which he has also made 4,000 houses in Andaman. He (PM Modi) has just shown a trailer in 10 years. PM Modi has made 12 crore toilets to ensure life with dignity for women. In your area, 22,000 toilets were made," Nadda said in a public address in Andaman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)