Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jun 26 (PTI) A 25-year-old widow was allegedly raped by two persons in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail on Thursday, they said.

The incident took place in a village under Chhatarpur police station area on Wednesday, Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said in a press statement.

"The victim had come to her aunt's house. While returning, the two accused forcibly took her to a dilapidated hut and raped her," the statement added.

The woman then lodged an FIR with Chhatarpur police station. Based on the FIR, police arrested both the accused.

The SP said the woman was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

