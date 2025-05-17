Nagpur, May 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against Pushpa Sathidar, wife of late activist Veera Sathidar, and others for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at an event in Nagpur, where a poem by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz was also recited, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place during a memorial event on May 13, said the official from Sitabuldi police station.

The programme was organised by Veera Sathidar Smriti Samanvay Samiti and Samata Kala Manch, and it included the recital of a poem by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, said the complainant, who is a member of a right-wing organisation.

The poem had lines like “shake the throne” and mentioned “fascist times” that could hurt national unity, especially amid the India-Pakistan military conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack, the complainant claimed.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 3 (5), which concerns common intention, the official said.

Veera Sathidar, who had also portrayed the role of Narayan Kamble in the National Award-winning Marathi film ‘Court', died in April 2021.

