Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Saturday filed a complaint in connection with the 'wild chicken' controversy, demanding a probe into the matter.

The NGO, an animal rights organisation, filed a complaint to the Chief Conservator of the Wildlife Department. Dheeraj Mahajan, Head of the NGO, said that Jungle fowl (wild chicken or junglee murga) comes under the second schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act and it can't be killed.

Also Read | BJP Ridiculing VD Savarkar When It Talks of Protecting Constitution, Rahul Gandhi Tells Lok Sabha.

"We received information that a 'junglee murga' also known as jungle fowl bird was on the menu of CM's dinner last night. Jungle fowl comes under the second schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act and it cannot be killed or served in food. We feel it is morally wrong also and we are supposed to protect wild animals. If the chief of the state, our CM, would promote eating 'junglee murga', we totally disagree with him. So we have come here to file a complaint with the forest department to inquire about the facts and take action against all those persons if they have killed jungle fowl, eaten or promoted its killing or hunting," Dheeraj Mahajan told ANI.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday negated the allegations of him eating wild chicken, saying that he was offered country chicken but didn't consume it.

Also Read | Sambhal: Decades-Old Shiv Temple Re-Opens After 46 Years in Uttar Pradesh's Khaggu Sarai Area (Watch Video).

"Local villagers were offering me country (desi) chicken, I don't consume it - and a channel was telecasting this as if I am having chicken. Non-veg food is a part of life in the hills. Jairam Thakur is making statements on it," Himachal CM Sukhu said in a video released by his office (CMO).

Sukhu's participation at a recent event in Shimla sparked controversy after 'wild chicken,' a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, was reportedly on the dinner menu served to guests.

The incident, which came to light through a purported video shared by an animal welfare organization, has led to widespread condemnation from animal rights groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding an apology and action against those responsible.

At a public event in the remote Kufri area of Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhu attended a dinner where the menu included food with wild chicken, bichu booti (a local herb), and slices of bread made from maize and wheat.

Earlier, BJP state spokesperson Chetan Bharta demanded that Chief Minister Sukhu issue a public apology and take stringent action against those involved in serving the wild chicken.

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also condemned the incident, calling it unacceptable and urging the government to address the issue swiftly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)