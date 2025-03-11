Bhubaneswar, Mar 11 (PTI) A wild elephant strayed into Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, triggering panic among the people, officials said.

The elephant was first spotted in the cashew orchard near AIIMS-Bhubaneswar early in the morning, they said.

It is suspected that the tuskers had entered the city from the Barunei hills near Khurda, they added.

After getting information about it, about 30 personnel of the Forest Department were sent to the area, City Range Officer Pratap Mohanty said.

"Efforts are on to drive away the elephant into Chandaka Sanctuary," he said.

Public address systems are being used to caution the people of the area about the elephant, Mohanty said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Satpathy said the movement of the elephant is being monitored closely.

"We are not allowing any individual to go close to the animal. We are taking steps for its safe return to the forest," he said.

If it does not return on its own, the elephant will be tranquilised and then released into the forest, he added.

