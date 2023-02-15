Jowai (Meghalaya) [India], February 15 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday assured the implementation of all poll promises made by his party in the manifesto for the Meghalaya Assembly elections within 100 days if the party comes to power.

"After our Jowai candidate Andrew Shullai becomes MLA and Meghalaya TMC forms the government in the state, we will deliver on our promises within 100 days," said MP Derek O'Brien while addressing a press conference in Jowai.

Dismissing propaganda against Meghalaya TMC's schemes - WE Card and MYE Card - the TMC parliamentarian said, "When some people get elected as MLA, they become salespersons. However, through these schemes, we are giving back what belongs to the people."

The TMC leader also stressed that education, health, employment, and road infrastructure are the basic requirements of people.

"Money cannot win your hearts and minds. We believe we have the best candidate to serve the people of Jowai. The people of Jowai, and across Meghalaya, have made up their minds that they want a change," he said.

Earlier in the day, MP Derek O'Brien along with Meghalaya TMC candidate from Jowai, Andrew Shullai, addressed a public meeting in Iawmusiang Market, where they elaborated on TMC Meghalaya's vision for Jowai.

Meghalaya will go to Assembly polls on February 27 along with Nagaland. The counting of votes will be done on March 2, coinciding with that of the Tripura Assembly polls. (ANI)

