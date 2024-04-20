Ranchi, Apr 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Saturday asserted that the central government's "dictatorial" approach would be exposed during the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay rally' here on Sunday.

Soren along with other senior leaders of the state's ruling alliance reviewed the preparations for the mega rally at Ranchi's Prabhat Tara ground and claimed that it would be a historic event.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FIRs Lodged Against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, JDS Chief HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra.

Speaking to reporters, Soren said after arrest of former chief minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) carried out a ‘Nyay Yatra' across the state seeking justice for him.

"We need to stop the dictatorship and save our democracy and the constitution. Everyone knows what happened in Jharkhand and Delhi. We will expose the dictatorial approach of the Centre at the mega rally," Soren said.

Also Read | Delhi Building Collapse Video: Ramshackle Building Collapses at Kalyanpuri, No Casualty Reported.

The CM said they got people's mandate in the name of Hemant Soren. "But, attempts were made to destabilise his government since the beginning and finally he was sent to jail. Delhi's people also experienced a similar situation," he alleged.

"From the dais of Ulgulan rally, we will tell the people of the country about the dictatorship of the Centre," he said.

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc's proposed rally, state BJP president Babulal Marandi said all those who were against development and Sanatan Dharma are gathering here.

"Jharkhand would not have been created if there was no BJP government at the Centre. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee created the state on November 15, 2000 after the formation of BJP-led NDA government in 1999. Only BJP and NDA understood the feelings and sentiments of the tribals and Jharkhand," he said.

He alleged that the JMM-led coalition government indulged in corruption for the past four years and looted the state's resources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)