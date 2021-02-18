Puducherry [India], February 18 (ANI): Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has taken additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday, said that she would go to the COVID-19 vaccination camp to spread awareness.

"After finishing the oath ceremony, I will go directly to the coronavirus vaccination camp to spread awareness," she said at the event.

"I asked officials to continue the programme in Tamil language and I am happy that I have taken oath in this language. This is the first time in Puducherry's history when someone took oath in Tamil," she said.

She was sworn in today as Lieutenant Governor.

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy was present at the ceremony.

He also welcomed the newly-appointed LG at Raj Nivas on Wednesday.

"HCM Shri V Narayanasamy warmly welcomed the new HLG Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan at #RajNivas #Puducherry," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Puducherry tweeted.

Kiran Bedi was removed from her post by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, as the Lt Governor. (ANI)

