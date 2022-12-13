Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that his government will fulfil all the commitments made to the people after the cabinet is formed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri joined the office on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Both CM and his deputy assured the people of the state that they will fulfil all commitments made to them.

"The instructions have been given on the commitments we have given. We will implement the commitments after the cabinet is formed," said Chief Minister Sukhu.

The Chief Minister also held a meeting with the MLAs and also collectively decided to withdraw subsidized rates in guest houses for legislators.

"Today was my first day. After taking inputs from all the legislators, the party has decided that the same treatment will be given to the legislators as common citizens on rent and food prices in Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan. The Congress party has withdrawn that facility. Instructions are being prepared for MPs and officers but we have prepared the instructions for MLAs," said Sukhu

He said if the subsidized rates are withdrawn for officers, MPs and others will be decided.

"We need to decide now if we have to do it for all classes or just one class. So, a discussion will be held on uniformity. But in the meeting with MLAs, they said that the same facility should be given to them as common people, said Sukhu.

He said Congress legislators will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 15.

"On 15th December, all our legislators under the leadership of honorable PCC Pratibha Singh will go to Bharat Jodo Yatra. We will attend the evening session and in the coming times, we have the Vidhan Sabha session and oath. Dates are yet to be finalized," said the Chief Minister.

On being asked about the formation of the new cabinet he said it will be decided soon.

"Rajiv Shukla Ji has said that he will let us know. I will go and meet Sonia Ji in Delhi and others too," the CM said.

The newly appointed deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri said that the government will ensure all promises will be fulfilled.

"I have just held the position now and a meeting of the secretariat committee will be held. After that further road map will be made on what is the situation of the state and how to move ahead. The decision will be taken then, but one thing is certain about the promises that we have made to the people, we will keep our promises in any circumstances in a time-bound manner. Especially the announcement of OPS that we have made and have said that we will deliver in 10 days or the first cabinet, so no one should have doubts about it," said Agnihotri.

He said decisions will be made after expansion of the cabinet.

"If cabinet expansion takes place then it's a different thing otherwise the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will announce in the cabinet and decisions will be made," said the deputy CM.

He said that the winter session of the Assembly will be held in Dharamshala.

"It's an early stage. Right now members have not even taken their oath. One session will be held which is organized in Dharamshala. So, a session has to be planned for 3-4 days, and in that session first, the members will take the oath and the Governor will give his speech in it and, then the debate will take place. Discussion is being held on how to move forward," said Agnihotri.

He said party legislators would go to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"We will be in Delhi on the 15 and 16th of December. Rahul Ji has started Bharat Jodo Yatra there and we will participate in it. The Chief Minister, other MLAs, and I will also go. We have to meet the central leadership and thank them that they have come here and have helped us in all possible ways in winning the elections, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

He said the previous BJP government was a failure.

"Earlier the double-engine government that was there, it has been seized. Now in the secretariat, a new double engine is in power and this double engine will work properly. We will solve whatever doubts you have," said the deputy CM.

"The people who used to say that they won't let the congress come to power and even if it comes then they won't let Mukesh Agnihotri cross the doors of Vidhaan Sabha, now they must have known that Congress government has come and Mukesh Agnihotri has 5th time come to the Vidhaan Sabha," said Mukesh Agnihotri.

Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the hill state at a ceremony in Shimla on Sunday. (ANI)

