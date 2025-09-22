Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary on Monday welcomed the implementation of recently announced Goods and Services Tax (GST) reductions and said that it will increase the purchasing power of commoners.

Choudhary praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing such reforms for people as festivities for Navratri begin.

Also Read | Karnataka Caste Survey: Controversial Caste Census Begins Across State, Except Bengaluru; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals to People to Participate in Survey.

"Bachat Utsav, GST Muhurat, Navratri has begun, and Diwali is just around the corner. At such a time, Modi has given such a big gift to the 140 crore people in the country. This is all possible because of a visionary and reform-oriented Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. I want to request all traders to reflect the new rates so that the people can benefit," the Chhattisgarh Finance Minister told ANI.

"With the tax exemption for income up to Rs 12 lakh, the GST 2.0 reforms are a huge decision. It will help commoners to save money and will increase their savings along with purchasing power," he added.

Also Read | Navratri 2025 Begins With Grandeur As Devotees Throng Temples Across India To Seek Blessings From Goddess Durga (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that reforms to Goods and Services Tax (GST) will come into effect across the country from today and will contribute to the savings of commoners.

Labelling the reductions as "historic," Shah said that the GST rate cuts have been implemented on more than 390 products.

"Modi government's gift of Next Gen GST reform to all the mothers and sisters of the country on the auspicious occasion of Navratri! Modi's promise to the countrymen regarding GST reform has been implemented across the entire country starting today. In this GST, historic reductions have been made in taxes on more than 390 goods," the Union Home Minister posted on X.

He further informed that the GST reductions in the medical and health sector, among others, will increase the savings of people in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of the next-generation GST reforms starting from today (September 22), marking what he called a major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said the reforms would usher in a countrywide "GST Bachat Utsav," benefiting the poor, middle-class, farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.

"From the sunrise of the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking another important and major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, September 22, along with the rising of Suryadev, the Next Generation GST Reforms will come into effect," he said.

The Prime Minister said that with the increased savings and easier purchases, the poor, middle class, farmers, women, traders and entrepreneurs of the country are all set to "benefit greatly."

"From tomorrow, across the country, a 'GST Bachat Utsav' will begin. In this GST Bachat Utsav, your savings will increase, and you will be able to purchase your favourite items more easily. The poor, middle class, neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs -- all will benefit greatly," he said.

PM Modi said, "During this festive season, everyone will have reason to celebrate, and the happiness of every family in the country will grow."

Calling it a festive gift, the Prime Minister said the reforms would accelerate India's growth story, make business easier, attract investment, and ensure every state becomes an equal partner in development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)