Thiruvananthapuram Dec 19 (PTI) The Congress in Kerala reiterated on Monday that it would organise a strong public agitation, as done against the SilverLine railway project, if the ruling Left government does not set aside its alleged "indifference" and address the concerns of the people on the buffer zone issue.

Also Read | Cyber Crime: Bavdhan Woman Falls Prey to Power Bill Update Fraud, Loses Rs 43,000 After Installing Data-Stealing App.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, in the past few days have been issuing this warning to the Left government.

Also Read | Google Brings End-to-End Encryption on Gmail for Enterprise Beta Users; Find Out Who Can Apply and How To Activate It.

On Monday, after a meeting of KPCC office bearers and DCC presidents, Congress state general secretary (organisation) T U Radhakrishnan informed the media that a decision was taken in the meet to organise a strong agitation if the government does not address concerns of the people on the buffer zone issue.

Radhakrishnan claimed that the Pinarayi Vijayan government will not be permitted to "throw dust in the eyes of the public" by way of the "hastily conducted" satellite survey and the ruling Left will face the same agitation as on the issue of the SilverLine.

He said people were concerned as the satellite survey of the forested areas in the state had left out several residential and agricultural areas and thousands of constructions.

Chief Minister Vijayan and Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran have admitted that the satellite survey does not include everything and they also said that it would not be the final report that is placed before the Supreme Court or the Centre.

Radhakrishnan also said that the people of the affected areas were justified in seeking a ground survey and studies for determining the buffer zone limits as it was a vital issue for them.

He said that as part of the third phase of 'public trial' of the Left government, which was allegedly "deteriorating day by day due to inflation, corruption, nepotism, police raj etc", around 50,000 people would lay siege to the Secretariat in the last week of January 2023.

The Congress leader also said that it was observed during the meeting that the vehicle processions against the Left government at block level were a success and it was decided to complete those by December end.

It was also decided in the meeting that in continuation of such protests against the LDF government, public meetings would be held in 1,000 centres across the state by January 15, 2023, he said.

Besides, the protests to be organised against the ruling Left front, the meeting also came out with plans, like holding gatherings and rallies at the constituency level in the state, to celebrate the 138th anniversary of the Indian National Congress on December 28, Radhakrishnan said.

As part of the plans, it was further decided in the meeting to make the 'Mahila Congress' march in the state capital under the leadership of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi a huge success, he said.

To spread the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to the grassroots, foot marches will be organized at block, mandalam and booth levels under the name 'Haat Se Haat Jodo Abhiyan', Radhakrishnan further said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)