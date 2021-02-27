Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI)State BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday once again demanded the sacking of Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod over the suspicious death of a young woman in Pune.

The BJP had earlier said it would not allow the Budget session of the state legislature, scheduled to start from March 1, to proceed smoothly if the minister did not resign.

"We are not going to accept anything other than Rathod's resignation. We have intensified our agitation and various cells of the party will continue protesting until we get his resignation," Patil told reporters.

The BJP leader also questioned the probe by Wanwadi police in Pune in the case.

"The police should make the post-mortem report public. What is there to hide?" Patil asked.

He also sought to know why NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is part of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra, was silent on the issue.

The 23-year-old woman died after falling from a building on February 8 and police had said they were probing the suicide angle. Some audio clips purportedly having bearing on the case had gone viral after her death.

Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader from Yavatmal, has denied that he had anything to do with the death.

Commenting on the police filing a fresh case against state BJP vice president Chitra Wagh's husband, Patil said, "Let the government try and scare us. We will not backtrack on our demand."

Wagh has been targeting Rathod over the woman's death for the last few days.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case of disproportionate assets against her husband, Kishore Jagannath Wagh, a police official said earlier in the day.

