Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that he will raise the issue of alleged corruption of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Krishna water dispute during the monsoon session of Parliament starting from July 19.

Addressing the media, he said, "If at all I am given the chance to address in the zero hours of the upcoming Parliamentary session, I would definitely talk about the issues that currently prevail in Telangana."

He said, "First and foremost, I would raise the issue of corruption of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao including the land auctions of Government lands. Secondly, I would raise the issue of allotments like Railway Coach Factory, Tribal University, AIIMS, Steel factory, 4000 megawatts power project and many others that have been mentioned in the State Reorganization Act of 2014."

"KCR has put auction over the government lands in the state. In the e-auction that has been held, only those companies that are close to KCR have gotten the lands," he added.

The Congress leader said that none of what has been allotted to the Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 has been fulfilled till date.

He also mentioned that the water disputes between both the Telugu-speaking states will also be raised in the session.

He further added that both the Central Government of BJP and the TRS government have been betraying the people of Telangana.

"Both KCR and Modi are hand in glove and are looting the state and its people," Reddy said. (ANI)

