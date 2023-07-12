Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will table a white paper on circumstances in which the Vednata-Foxconn project went outside the state in the monsoon session of the legislature, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday.

“We will present a white paper on reasons behind the semiconductor project of Vedanta-Foxconn went outside Maharashtra. We are working on it and it will be tabled in the monsoon session starting July 17,” he said.

The minister said he was studying the factors based on which Foxconn announced its decision.

"I cannot comment on it without any proper information in my hand,” he said.

Foxconn on Monday announced withdrawal from its chip-making JV with Indian conglomerate Vedanta.

