Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stated that the government is committed to transforming Sonbhadra into a new hub of development hub as "Sonanchal."

"The previous governments discriminated against the people of tribal society and only exploited them. But in the last 6 years, the tribals and poor are getting the benefits of the government's schemes without any discrimination. We are going to make this Sonbhadra, which is full of abundant natural resources, a big hub of eco-tourism," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 217 projects worth Rs 414 crores, the Chief Minister said, "With the support of the central government, the foundation stone of Krishi Vigyan Kendra is being laid here. The Kendra will give farmers technical information about the agricultural sector and help them in doubling their income."

The Chief Minister said that while he was there, he also visited the under-construction Sonbhadra Medical College, and remarked that six years ago, no one would have imagined that a medical college could be built in Sonbhadra.

"Now the youth of this place will not have to go anywhere for medical studies, and from the next session, admission will also begin here," he said.

Further, the Chief Minister said, health ATMs should be installed in primary healthcare facilities in remote areas using district mineral funds, and industries should do the same with CSR funds.

Highlighting the work done under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, the Chief Minister said that while drinking water was once only a dream, thanks to this program, soon every home in the Sonbhadra region will have access to RO water supply.

The Chief Minister also gave a target to the administration to set up camps in the next month and do the work of giving land pattas under the Forest rights, so that the underprivileged get their rights. Along with this, he also gave directions for sprinkling Chironji seeds in the forests of Sonbhadra by aeroplane.

The CM noted that India has advanced significantly over the past nine years and added that infrastructure, such as roads and waterways, is being built. As a result, no one can now dare to violate our laws because they are well aware of the repercussions, he added.

"Housing was once a dream for the poor, tribals here. Today lakhs of people are being benefited from the PM Awas Yojana and CM Awas Yojana. Apart from this, the government is also providing the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana for treatment. The free ration is being distributed to the poor since the COVID period," he added.

The Chief Minister said that once Lord Ram came to this area, the people here honoured him with service. Those who held power for decades kept Lord Ram under the tent, but in 2024 Lord Ram is going to sit in his grand temple.

"All the ongoing schemes in Uttar Pradesh are the foundation stone of Ramrajya."

He added by saying that the government does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, or religion.

"People of poor and tribal societies have always been exploited by those who do politics of family and caste. For us, 25 crore people of UP are family. All the ongoing development projects here are the result of the hard work and efforts of our people's representatives," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said that the cabinet has taken a decision in the past and has done the work of removing all the restrictions imposed for collecting Mahua and Chironji. We are going to make this land of ancient sages a centre of eco-tourism.

He stated that the power supply system has improved in Sonbhadra.

"There are still some people who are trying to obstruct the development, I appeal to them to contribute to the development work," Yogi Adityanath added.

He also urged the people to send their children to school as educated children will not only be able to take care of the family in the future but will also contribute to the development of the state and the country. (ANI)

