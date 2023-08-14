Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said that he will try to convince Union Minister Amit Shah not to privatize the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Kalyan organized a huge public meeting in Gajuwaka on Sunday as part of the third phase of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kalyan said that people made him the CM not to sell public properties like Gangavaram port shares and Circuit House.

"Why did the people make him CM to sell public property like Gangavaram port shares and circuit house? I will show how a revolutionary becomes a political leader," he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that he is ready to quit films, but that is the fuel to run his party, so he is unable to do so. He said that stardom did not come by his will and that he will achieve the post of CM by working hard.

Pawan Kalyan lashed out at Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana and said that a rowdy sheeter was won as Vizag MP.

He asked if such an MP can go to the Prime Minister and save the steel plant. He said that there is an opinion among Delhi leaders that Andhra MPs are looters.

"I will try to convince the central leaders for the preservation of the steel plant. If the worker unions and parties of the steel plant come together, I will take responsibility until the iron ore is allocated for the steel plant its own mines," he said.

"Do YSRCP leaders have the guts to display placards in Parliament..? I told Amit Shah not to privatize the steel plant. Those who fight for the people should be elected. YSRCP MPs learn by watching Odisha and Tamil Nadu MPs. Why is the state unable to develop industries?" Pawan asked.

Pawan said that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant came only after many struggles and many people sacrificed their lives. He reminded that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is like the heart of the state and half of the land allottees have not even received compensation. (ANI)

