Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): The last rites of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who died after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, was performed in Lucknow on Sunday.

Sinha's dead body was handed over to his family members and was later cremated at Baikunth Dham in UP's Lucknow.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Class-9 Student Raped in Cafe by Her School Senior, Case Registered.

The family members and Army officials paid him tribute.

"With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart," tweeted Indian Air Force. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 6 Terrorists Killed in Past 48 Hours in Four Security Operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)