Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) Calling on his party members to counter BJP's "conspiracies", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked them to remain vigilant against any attempt to manipulate voters list and said winning the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is "crucial for the state's welfare".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the BJP-led UP government of corruption and alleged that every position in the government has a "set price". He alleged that "commission-based practices and bribery" are prevalent across all departments, according to a SP statement.

Addressing party leaders and workers from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "The chief minister is not a Yogi but a corrupt individual. The BJP government is now defined by its corruption and organised loot."

Criticising the alleged neglect of rural areas, Yadav said, "The BJP government has ignored villages and farmers. Projects initiated under the Samajwadi government, such as the Lohia Gram Yojana, which developed roads, drinking water, and other facilities in thousands of villages were halted out of spite."

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to development, citing the lack of progress in Nagepur, a village in Varanasi adopted by PM Narendra Modi in 2016.

"The village has seen no development and it has been abandoned after the announcement," Yadav claimed.

He asked party members to remain vigilant against any malpractice related to the voters list and to counter BJP's "conspiracies".

"Strengthen your booth, monitor the voter lists closely, and ensure transparency. If workers remain vigilant, the BJP will not succeed in its malpractice. Winning the 2027 elections is crucial for the state's welfare."

Yadav extended New Year Greetings to the party workers and emphasised the importance of forming a Samajwadi Party government in the 2027 assembly elections to oust the BJP for the benefit of Uttar Pradesh and its development.

"The BJP government is battling internally over the spoils of its corrupt practices," Yadav alleged.

"Even BJP MLAs and leaders are openly accusing the government of corruption and loot. This corruption has left no one untouched -- women, traders, farmers, youth, and common citizens are all suffering."

"People are angry with BJP, which manipulates voter lists and conspires to disrupt the election process by targeting PDA (backward classes, Dalits, and minorities) votes. BJP relies on fraud and conspiracies to win elections."

