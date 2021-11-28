New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the central government on Sunday said it is looking forward to a healthy discussion and urged leaders of all political parties for co-operation for the smooth functioning of the House.

A meeting of the government with floor leaders of all political parties was held today, a day before the start of the winter session of Parliament.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Winter Session, 2021 of Parliament will commence on Monday, November 29 and will likely conclude on Thursday, December 23. The Session will provide a total of 19 sittings spread over a period of 25 days.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said that the government is always ready to discuss any issue on the floor of the House, as permitted under Rules of Procedure. Joshi also requested all parties for co-operation for the smooth functioning of the House.

Further, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underlined that the government wants healthy discussion in Parliament.

In the Winter Session, the government will introduce 36 legislative Bills and one Finance Bill. Some of these include The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Three Bills replacing Ordinances namely the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 promulgated during the inter-session period are required to be enacted as Acts of Parliament within a period of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament, said the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Besides the ruling BJP, 30 parties including INC, DMK, AITC, YSRCP, JD(U), BJD, BSP, TRS, SS, LJSP, NCP, SP, CPI(M), IUML, TDP, Apna Dal, CPI, NPF, SAD, AAP, AIADMK, KC(M), MNF, RSP, RPI(A), RJD, NPP, MDMK, JKNC and TMC (M) participated in the meeting. (ANI)

