New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members. After the Lower House resumed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a discussion on the Bill in the House.

Following the passing of the Bill, the Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm amid the ruckus by Opposition members.

The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

