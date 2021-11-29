Taipei: MediaTek announced the 4nm Dimensity 9000 chipset last week during its Tech Summit and now a new report has claimed that the chipset will carry nearly double the cost of its preceding 5G chipset. According to Digital Chat Station, one can expect to see high-end smartphones powered by the new chipset to be more expensive than devices powered by Dimensity 1200. Moto G Power (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras & MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched.

The first smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset is likely to hit the market in February 2022. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 features a single Cortex-X2 performance core clocked at 3.05GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 1.8GHz.

It packs a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 that takes care of graphics processing, the report said.

The chipset also comes packed with MediaTek's fifth-generation APU with six total cores for AI processing.

The chipset can handle screens with up to a 180Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolutions. It is also the first chipset to have an 18-bit image signal processor, offering the ability to capture 4K HDR video using up to three cameras at the same time, or still photos using up to a massive 320MP sensor. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 supports Wi-Fi 6E as well as Bluetooth 5.3 and supports 3CC carrier aggregation for sub-6HZ 5G with top data speeds of up to 7Gbps.

