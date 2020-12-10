New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata on Thursday said the new Parliament building project is "impressive" and he wished it all the success.

"It is an impressive project and I wish it all success. I am privileged to be invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony," Ratan Tata said. He was in the national capital to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building project.

Also Read | Hannukkah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes ‘Chag Hannukkah Sameach’ to People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews.

Notably, Tata Projects Ltd has been given the contract for the construction project of the new Parliament building.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building and said it would become a witness to the creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and fulfill the aspirations of 21st Century India.

Also Read | Ram Lal Rahi, Former MoS Home and Congress Leader, Dies in Sitapur.

The construction of the new Parliament building, which will have a seating capacity for 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in Rajya Sabha as against the present 543 members and 245 members respectively, was expected to begin this month.

However, the Central government has assured the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea against the Central Vista project, that no construction will be undertaken for now. The new Parliament building is a part of the Central Vista project.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said the construction of the new Parliament building is likely to finish within two years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)