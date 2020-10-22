Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): Telangana reported 1,456 new COVID-19 cases, 1,717 discharges, and five deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,27,580, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of cases includes 2,06,105 discharges and 1,292 deaths.

The number of active cases currently stands at 20,183 and a total of 1,292 deaths have been reported in Telangana.

Meanwhile, with 55,838 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 77,06,946 on Thursday. With 702 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,16,616, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases stands at 7,15,812 after a decrease of 24,278 in the last 24 hour while the total number of cured cases are 68,74,518 with 79,415 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

