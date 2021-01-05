New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): India has reported 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 29,091 recoveries, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,56,845, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of active cases stands at 2,31,036 while the total recoveries have reached 99,75,958.

The death toll due to coronavirus has mounted to 1,49,850, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Kerala has reported 63,324 active COVID-19 cases while Maharashtra has reported 49,955 active cases.

Delhi has reported 4,689 active cases, 6,11,970 recoveries and 10,597 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of samples tested up to 4th January is 17,65,31,997 including 8,96,236 samples tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)