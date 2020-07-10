New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Delhi reported 2,089 COVID-19 positive cases and 42 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the national capital to 1,09,140 including 84,694 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,300 deaths, said Government of Delhi.

Delhi has reported 2,468 recovered/discharged/migrated cases today.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 7,862 Coronavirus Cases, 226 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 2,38,461, Fatality Toll reaches 9,893.

Meanwhile, 10,129 RT-PCR tests and 12,832 rapid antigen tests have been conducted today. Total tests done so far stands at 7,47,109, Delhi Government informed.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 7,862 New COVID-19 Cases, 226 Deaths: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)