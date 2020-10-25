Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): A total of 4,471 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Karnataka taking the total count of cases to 7,98,378.

The state Department of Health and Family Welfare said 2,251 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban. The COVID-19 count includes 86,749 active cases, 7,00,737 discharges and 10,873 deaths.

Also Read | Tata Motors Reaches 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Production Milestone in India.

The department said that 2,26,515 patients have been screened at airports so far in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)