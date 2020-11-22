Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Sunday claimed that the BJP is indulging in personal attacks and character-assassination of TMC leaders, especially a youth leader who is also an MP, as it has nothing to showcase to the public because of the Centre's anti-people policies.

The TMC is not in favour of personal attacks in the political arena, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told a press conference here.

"We want that the debate should be on development work in the state. But since the BJP has nothing to talk about in this regard, it is indulging in negative comments, creating unrest and the most condemnable act of personal attacks and character assassination," he said.

There should not be personal attacks against anyone as it may have repercussions, Ghosh said.

BJP national general secretary and the party's Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya had on Saturday indulged in personal attacks against a youth leader and two-time MP of the TMC, Ghosh said.

"No self-respecting person can remain in the TMC now, because its reins have now gone into the hands of bhaipo (nephew)," Vijayvargiya had said at a rally.

The TMC spokesperson claimed that the BJP is attacking the youth leader since it is afraid of him.

"Kailash Vijayvargiya was talking of bhaipo. I dare him to take the name of the person he is referring to instead of using such terms. Either you take the persons name or stop spreading lies," Ghosh said, without naming the TMC youth leader.

The TMC spokesperson asked if the son of a doctor cannot become a doctor or the son of a lawyer cannot take up his father's profession and whether anyone from the family of a politician cannot become a politician.

Ghosh claimed that the 'bhaipo' that the BJP leadership is targeting is the cynosure of the eyes of youth and students of the state and said that he had won the Lok Sabha elections twice with a huge number of votes.

Drawing a comparison with Rajiv Gandhi, he said that BJP is afraid of the young TMC leader just as it was of the Congress president and former prime minister.

"You are indulging in personal attacks since you are afraid of the young Turk," he said.

Vijayvargiya had on Saturday talked of corruption, Ghosh said adding that that the central government is run by the BJP and it is free to hold an investigation into any such allegation.

He said that in 2015 and 2016, the BJP had raised the slogan of "Bhag Mukul Bhag", but Mukul Roy is now a leader of the saffron party.

The "Bhag Mukul Bhag" slogan was raised against Roy when an allegation of involvement in the Saradha scam was raised against him. The leader, who was then considered number two in the TMC, quit the party and joined the BJP in 2017. He was made the party's national vice-president in September.

Ghosh, who is himself an accused in the Saradha chit fund scam case and was arrested in connection with it, dared the CBI to interrogate him and Roy jointly in the case.

"I have written to the CBI director on September 29 this year seeking joint interrogation of myself with Mukul Roy," Ghosh, who is currently out on bail, said.

The former editor of a newspaper said that Roy should be arrested in the Narada sting case, which is also being investigated by the CBI.

In the Narada sting tapes case, persons resembling senior TMC leaders, ministers and MPs were recorded on camera allegedly receiving money in lieu of promised favours.

"Is the BJP a washing machine that whoever joins it becomes a clean person?" he asked.

Without naming him, Ghosh referred to BJP MP Arjun Singh's claim on Saturday that five TMC MPs were keen to join the saffron party and said that it is an attempt to hide the possibility of four BJP MPs switching over to the TMC.

