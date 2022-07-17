Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her 32-year-old son in a village under Mehdawal Police Station area here on Sunday, police said.

Pramod Shukla has been arrested for stabbing his 70-year-old mother, Vimala Devi, to death in Ekla Shukla village, Sant Kabir Nagar Superintendent of Police Sonam Kumar said.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Lauds PV Sindhu on Singapore Open Title Triumph Read @ANI Story … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The officer said that the accused is an alcoholic and his wife had left him because of it.

Pramod had a fight with his mother over her calling his wife to return to the house, and in anger, he stabbed her with a knife and killed her, Kumar said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Accuses In-Laws of Kidnapping His Wife Over Love Marriage in Banaskantha, FIR Lodged.

Vimala Devi's body was sent for post mortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)