Mathura, May 28 (PTI) Upset with alleged police inaction over the complaint of her rape by a law professor and three others, a woman lawyer on Friday attempted self-immolation in front of a police station but was stopped before she lit the matchstick.

“She doused herself with some inflammable liquid but her efforts were foiled by two policemen,” Mathura City Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said.

Denying police inaction, Singh said a detailed probe is on into the matter and two more police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

On the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged earlier at the Highway police station in Mathura on May 7 against a law professor of a local college and his three accomplices for allegedly sexually assaulting her a day earlier, police said.

But, alleging that she was neither sent for any medical examination nor any action was taken against the alleged culprits, she submitted an application to the SSP on May 13, and threatened to burn herself to death in front of the police station, they said.

Denying police inaction in the case, officials said her statement under section 161 of the CrPC was taken on May 7 and under section 164 of the CrPc while her medical examination too conducted on May 15 as her COVID-19 test report was received late, police said.

