Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (PTI) A woman attempted to set herself on fire along with her son near the Odisha assembly in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, alleging police inaction in the killing of her another son.

The elderly woman from the Jagatsinghpur district along with his son attempted self-immolation in front of Jayadev Bhavan near the assembly premises by pouring kerosene, police said.

However, alert security personnel foiled their attempt as they were stopped before they could light the match-stick, they said.

The woman and her son were arrested, police said.

She alleged that her elder son was killed in the Kujang area by some influential people, and police did not take any action against them.

The incident comes even as the police have urged the people to stay away from making such attempts in the high- security area amid the assembly session.

On Wednesday, a man from the Hanspal area in Bhubaneswar also attempted self-immolation in front of the assembly but was rescued on time. He alleged that he did not get justice from the Mancheswar police.

Bhubaneswar's Deputy Commissioner of Police US Dash said an investigation is underway to nab those instigating people to attempt self-immolation.

Security was already tightened in the area with police apprehending such attempts as the Budget session began.

The Winter session had seen at least three such self- immolation bids.

A police team has been kept on standby with blankets and water to prevent any such attempts, officials said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)