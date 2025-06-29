Nagpur, Jun 29 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman died after suffering an electric shock while collecting grass at a farm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

Pushpa Sakharam Vaidya, a resident of Kharbi village in Kuhi tehsil, came in contact with a supporting wire attached to an electricity pole. The wire was carrying current.

Vaidya got electrocuted and collapsed to the ground. Her son Pankaj rushed her to Kuhi Rural Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

A case has been registered at Kuhi police station, and investigations are underway, he added.

