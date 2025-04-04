Jamnagar, Apr 4 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide with her four children by jumping into a well in a village in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, police said on Friday.

The deaths came to light when the bodies of the woman and her children, aged three to 10 years, were found floating in the well on Thursday, an official said.

Also Read | Manoj Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor-Director Dies at 87 in Mumbai After Battle With Liver Ailment, PM Narendra Modi Condoles His Demise.

The incident occurred at Sumra village in Dhrol taluka, inspector H R Rathod of Dhrol police station said.

He said that while the bodies were fished out from the well and sent for post-mortem, the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | PSEB Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 5th & 8th Results Likely Soon on pseb.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The official said Bhanuben Toriya jumped into the well with her children, Ritwik (3), Anandi (4), Aju (8) and Ayush (10).

The police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigations are underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)